Two new cases of COVID-19 detected at FMC Abeokuta

Barely 24 hours after the confirmation of three new coronavirus cases and one death at he Federal Medical Centre , Idi- Aba Abeokuta, the the facility again on Monday recorded two new cases of the virus.

Its spokesperson, Segun Orisajo, made this known in a statement. He said the two latest cases are adult men.

“First was a 36 years old male who resides in Ifo. He was referred from a private hospital on account of difficulty in breathing and sore throat. He was admitted in the Centre last Thursday and subsequently screened on out- patient basis”, Mr Orisajo said.

He said the second patient is a 46-year-old male who lives in Ake area of Abeokuta and equally presented at the Centre last week Thursday with fever and difficulty in breathing.

Mr Orisajo also disclosed that arrangements were being made for their evacuation to the Ogun State Isolation Centre for further management.

