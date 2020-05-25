Kwara confirms four new COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State Government says it has recorded four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 74, as of May 24.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital.

Mr Ajakaye said out of the 1,112 tests so far conducted, 1,030 tested negative for the coronavirus, while 44 were active out of the remaining 74 cases.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its verified website, stated that 34 patients had so far been discharged and one death recorded in the state.

(NAN)

