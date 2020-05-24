Coronavirus: Russia adopts electronic voting

Russians voting during an election [PHOTO: Aljazeera]
Russians voting during an election [PHOTO: Aljazeera]

Russians will be able to vote electronically or by mail in the future according to changes to election law approved by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

The new software to allow electronic voting should be available nationwide and can be used for both local and national elections, as well as referendums.

Backers of the new system say it will help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to TASS, since they will no longer be required to go to polling places.

The electronic system has undergone four tests in Moscow so far and not been hacked once, the news agency reported.

Opponents have expressed misgivings, noting that an electronic system will be easier to manipulate and make it hard for independent observers to notice irregularities.

They also note that the changes are being introduced at a point in time when the pandemic means public protests are not allowed.

It is not clear whether the new system will be available for an upcoming constitutional referendum that would consolidate power under Putin and remove term limits, clearing the way for him to potentially remain in power through 2036.

READ ALSO: 11% of German coronavirus cases are medical workers – Report

The vote on the referendum had been expected in mid-April, but that date was cancelled due to the pandemic.

According to Russian media reports, the new date will likely be June 24.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.