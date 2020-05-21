Kano civil servants kick as government slashes salaries

Related News

Civil servants in Kano State have expressed anger after the state government slashed their May salaries in what appeared to be an effect of the COVID-19 crisis.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had earlier announced a 50 per cent slash in the salaries of political officeholders. No such announcement was made for civil servants.

The civil servants are lamenting the reduction, more so that there was no prior notice from the state government that their pay too would be cut.

The civil servants who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES asked not to be named for fear of victimisation.

A state counsel in the state ministry of justice told PREMIUM TIMES that about N20,000 was deducted from her May salary.

Also a level 12 officer in one of the state-owned media houses said her own was short by about N10,000.

She said it appeared that the government has reverted to the old salary structure based on N18,000 minimum wage, instead of the current N30,000 minimum wage.

A grade level 7 classroom teacher in one of the public schools told Kano Focus that she received N34,589.92 instead of N45,121,.99 as her May Salary.

She lamented that the salary slash has affected her Sallah preparations.

Another school teacher also said N10,000 was deducted from his salary.

The story is also the same with workers in the state ministry of health as well as the academic staff of state-owned tertiary institutions.

A lecturer at Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education said N7,000 was cut from her salary while a level 13 medical laboratory scientist in the Hospitals Management Board said N16,000 was deducted from her May salary.

When contacted, the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Kabiru Minjibir, said the union was not consulted before the salary deduction, and will soon call an emergency meeting for the next line of action.

The spokesperson of the governor, Salihu Yakasai, and that of state head of service, Bintu Yakasai, did not respond to telephone calls from the reporter as at the time of this report.