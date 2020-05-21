Africa’s COVID-19 cases hit 95,000 – WHO

Related News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa as of May 21 had risen to over 95, 000.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 95,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 34,000 recoveries and 2,995 deaths,” it said.

The figure increased by 5,000, from the 90,000 cases recorded a day earlier. It showed that South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria had the highest reported cases in Africa.

According to the report, South Africa had 18,003 cases and 339 deaths followed by Algeria with 7,542 cases and 568 deaths, while Nigeria had 6,677 confirmed cases and 200 deaths.

It stated that Ghana had 6,096 reported cases and 31 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 3, 733 confirmed cases and 146 deaths.

The report said Lesotho, Seychelles and Nambia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only one confirmed case with zero death; Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Nambia recorded 16 confirmed cases with no death.

According to WHO, community engagement is essential in the fight against COVID-19.

“Novartis is supporting WHO to engage communities across Africa including health workers, women and youth.

“We are also working to provide tools to promote hygiene in vulnerable rural and urban households,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland that provides solutions to address the evolving needs of patients worldwide.

(NAN)