Africa’s COVID-19 cases now 90,000 – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa as at May 20, had risen to over 90, 000.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 90,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 35,000 recoveries and 2,885 deaths,’’ it said.

The figures showed that South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria had the highest reported cases in Africa.

According to the report, South Africa had 17,200 cases and 312 deaths followed by Algeria with 7,377 cases and 561 deaths, while Nigeria had 6,401 confirmed cases and 192 deaths.

It stated that Ghana had 6,096 reported cases and 31 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 3, 529 confirmed cases and 140 deaths.

The report said that Lesotho, Seychelles and Nambia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said that Lesotho had only one confirmed case with zero death; Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Nambia recorded 16 confirmed cases with no death.

WHO, however, cautioned people on the spread of false information on COVID -19.

“False information on COVID -19 is spreading and putting people in danger. Make sure to double-check everything you hear against trusted sources,’’ it stated. (NAN)