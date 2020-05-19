COVID-19: Nasarawa lifts ban on religious gathering, tricycle operations

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State
Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nassarawa State [Photo: ChannelsTV]

The Nasarawa State Government on Tuesday lifted its ban on religious gathering aimed at curtailing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah, made the disclosure while briefing journalists after a stakeholders meeting at the Government House, Lafia, the state capital.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had on March 2 placed a ban on religious gathering as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The commissioner, however, said that the lifting of the ban was for two weeks with certain conditions that religious leaders and their followers must meet.

He listed the conditions to include compulsory use of face masks by members, provision of hand sanitiser and running water as well as observing physical distancing at the worship centres.

He said the government would review the level of compliance with the conditions after the expiration of the two weeks.

He added that the government would provide hand sanitiser and thermometer for the churches and mosques.

Mr Dogo also announced the easing of the restriction on commercial tricycles with the directive that the operators must not carry more than two passengers and must wear a face mask.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Joseph Massin, who spoke on behalf of religious leaders, lauded the government for being considerate and promised to adhere to the government conditions.

He called on other religious leaders to provide running water, hand sanitiser and ensure that every member of their congregation used face masks in places of worship.

(NAN)

