Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine ‘to prevent coronavirus’

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

United States President, Donald Trump on Monday revealed that he has been on the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine to prevent being infected with coronavirus.

Mr Trump said this at the White House following a roundtable with representatives from the restaurant industry.

“You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the frontline workers before you catch it. The frontline workers, many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it. I happen to be taking it, hydroxychloroquine,” Mr Trump said.

He advised that people should be allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to prevent the virus.

“A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it. I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it is not good, I will tell you, right. I’m not going to get hurt by it. It has been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things.”

Controversial leader

Mr Trump had on March 19, also courted controversy when he announced that the U.S. had approved the anti-malaria drug, chloroquine, for use as treatment regimen against the virus.

His statement was, however, quickly countered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

He also attracted controversy when he subtly suggested the ingestion of bleach as a possible cure for the ailment. He later said he said he was misinterpreted.

In Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had ordered the immediate manufacturing of chloroquine for possible clinical trials.

It had, however, urged against self medication.

The Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, had said the old antimalarial is being repurposed for the possible clinical trial treatment of the virus.

Hydroxychloroquine

Meanwhile, the American Food and Drug Administration has cautioned against the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment “outside of hospitals or clinical trials due to the risk of heart problems.”

“Hydroxychloroquine has not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19,” the FDA warned.

Hydroxychloroquine is FDA-approved to treat or prevent malaria as well as autoimmune conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

COVID-19, which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe, currently has no vaccine or specific medical treatment as experts say a patient’s immune system plays a large role in his or her recovery.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.