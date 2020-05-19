Gbajabiamila inaugurates committee on COVID-19

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has inaugurated the House Committee on COVID-19.

Speaking at the inauguration on Tuesday in Abuja, Mr Gbajabiamila said nothing defined a nation more than how its leaders and its people rose to the seismic crises that manifested without warning.

He said the virus must be confronted and overcome in one way or the other.

“We now face such a defining crisis; we too will face the judgment of history; it is in our hands to determine what that judgment will be.

“The 18-man committee reflects the intention of the House of Representative to engage the executive arm of government in a partnership that serves the best interests of the Nigerian people, as we join hands to confront and conquer the most severe challenge of our lives,” he said.

The speaker said the committee had the responsibility of ensuring that the operations of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 are conducted in line with international best practice.

“Your role is to add value by serving as a link between the task force and the National Assembly, and with the Nigerian people, whose interests we are all serving and to whom we are all answerable.

“It is also your responsibility to ensure that our citizens; doctors, nurses and all the health workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria receive the full protection they deserve, and the benefits they have so honourably earned.

“You have the rare opportunity of writing your legacy in gold, and I am confident that you will meet that opportunity,” he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila urged the committee to face the task with a sense of urgency and utmost integrity.

He assured members of the committee of his support and the support of the entire House of Representatives, as they go about their duty.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Haruna Mshelia (APC-Borno), commended the speaker for his nationalist ideologies in running the affairs of the house.

Mr Mshelia, who is a medical doctor, also assured that the committee was determined to deliver on its mandate.

He said every effort in the fight against the pandemic must be tailored towards benefitting Nigerians.

