Niger governor directs contractors back to site amidst COVID-19

Governor AGovernor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]bubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]
Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. [Photo credit: Daily Post]

The Niger State government has directed all contractors handling various projects to return to sites amidst the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Abubakar Bello gave the directive when he inspected some road projects under construction in Minna, the state capital.

According to Mr Bello, life can not be put on hold because of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Niger State has 22 cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“Normal life activities has to continue as it is not definite when the pandemic will be over, therefore, government has moved on,” the governor said.

He called on those handling the various projects to observe all the precautionary measures put in place to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.

The governor, however, expressed satisfaction with the level of work ongoing, noting that more pressure would be put on the contractors to complete their work before the rains set in.

He noted that any contractor found to be defaulting for not executing a project within the stipulated time would have their contract terminated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the projects inspected were Moris and Tunga low-cost 4-kilometre township road reconstruction projects awarded in 2017 with 14 months completion period at the cost of N2.4 billion.

Other projects inspected were the ongoing road construction at Morris fertilizer Area and Tunga Low-Cost
Road.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.