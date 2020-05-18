COVID 19: Taraba govt. announces resumption of religious activities

Gov. Ishaku. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

The Taraba State Government has announced the resumption of religious activities in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, made the announcement on Monday in a state-wide broadcast in Jalingo, the state capital.

Mr Manu, however, said observance of social distancing and other safety protocols must be strictly adhered to.

He also announced a slight ease on restriction of movement and other activities in the state.

He said the government has set aside Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to enable the residents to carry out their activities from 8 am. to 6 pm.

The deputy governor added that lockdown would still be observed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, adding that violators would face strict penalties.

Mr Manu urged religious leaders and other citizens to comply with the rules.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the government had hitherto declared partial lockdown, allowing free movement on Wednesdays and Saturdays only.

(NAN)

