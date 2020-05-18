Coronavirus: Buhari extends lockdown in Kano by two weeks

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in Kano by two weeks to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced the president’s decision at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Mr Mustapha also said the ongoing movement restrictions in the country will be extended by two weeks.

“Based on the recommendations of the PTF, Mr President has approved the following:

“The measures, exemptions, advisories and scope of entities allowed to reopen under phase one of the eased locked down, shall be maintained across the federation for another two weeks effective from 12 00 midnight today (18th May, 2020 to 1st June, 2020);

“Maintain the existing lockdown order in Kano for an additional two weeks,” he said.

The Kano State the government had earlier announced the extension of the lockdown order in the state by one week.

READ ALSO:

It said the action became imperative after due consultations with the federal government and ‘key stakeholders’ in the health sector.

While Lagos State remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, cases in Kano have continued to increase.

As of Sunday evening, Kano accounts for 825 of the 5959 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.