COVID-19: Oyo shuts down company after 30 employees test positive

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said a company in Ibadan South West Local Government Area has been shut down after 30 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Writing on his official twitter handle on Saturday, the governor said the test result of another case from Egbeda LGA also returned positive.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back positive,” the governor said.

“Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan south west local government area.

“The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.”

Mr Makinde urged members of the public to remain calm, saying the situation was under control.

“Intensified contact tracing has already commenced,” he said. “We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.”

The total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as of Saturday night was 107.

While 28 persons have been discharged from the state’s treatment centre, two persons have died from the infection. The state still has 77 active cases.

Nigeria as of Saturday evening had 5,621 confirmed cases, 1,472 treated and discharged and 176deaths.

Mr Makinde also said the state had introduced the “drive through, walk through” testing at the Adamasingba Stadium, and urged those with COVID-19 symptoms to register with the emergency centre.

He also said those who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in the state should also register.

