COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia surpasses 1,100

Indonesia reported 59 new deaths of the COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total fatalities in the country to 1,148, said Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official.
Mr Yurianto also said there were 489 new confirmed cases within the past 24 hours, taking the total to 17,520.
He said 218 more people had been discharged from hospitals, making the total number of recovered patients stand at 4,129.
The number of patients suspected of carrying the virus symptoms has increased to 35,800.
(Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.