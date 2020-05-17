COVID-19 death toll in Indonesia surpasses 1,100

Indonesia on map used to illustrate the story
Indonesia on map used to illustrate the story

Indonesia reported 59 new deaths of the COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total fatalities in the country to 1,148, said Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official.

Mr Yurianto also said there were 489 new confirmed cases within the past 24 hours, taking the total to 17,520.

He said 218 more people had been discharged from hospitals, making the total number of recovered patients stand at 4,129.

The number of patients suspected of carrying the virus symptoms has increased to 35,800.

(Xinhua/NAN)

