Five dead as Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 5,500

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 176 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of infected people pushed past 5,500.

Five people also died from the virus on Saturday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With Saturday’s figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 5, 621.

The health agency in a tweet Saturday night said the new cases were reported in 13 states. These are Lagos, Oyo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Borno, Jigawa, Kaduna, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Benue and Zamfara states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

“Till date, 5, 621 cases have been confirmed, 1, 472 cases have been discharged and 175 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

The details of the 176 new cases are as follows: Lagos – 95, Oyo – 31, FCT – 11, Niger – 8, Borno – 8, Jigawa – 6, Kaduna – 4, Anambra – 3, Edo- 2, Rivers – 2, Bauchi – 2, Nasarawa – 2, Benue – 1 and Zamfara – 1.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 32, 942 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 5,621 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 3,973 cases are still active, 1,472 have recovered and have been discharged, and 176 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 5, 621confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2,373 cases, followed by Kano – 761, FCT – 397, Katsina – 239, Bauchi – 212, Borno – 212, Jigawa – 197, Ogun – 145, Kaduna – 134, Gombe – 124, Sokoto – 112, Oyo – 107, Edo – 95, Zamfara – 74, Kwara – 58, Osun – 42, Rivers – 35, Yobe – 32, Kebbi – 31, Delta – 25, Nasarawa – 31, Niger – 22, Plateau – 21,, Adamawa – 21, Ondo – 19, Taraba – 17, Akwa Ibom – 16, Ekiti – 19, Enugu – 12, , Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 5, Anambra – 5 and Abia – 2.

The NCDC cautioned Nigerians that by disregarding the COVID-19 prevention measures, they can put themselves and others at risk.

It also reiterated that places authorised to be opened should operate under controlled access and adhere to preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks amongst others.