COVID-19: Ogun convicts 67, fines 33 for violating stay-at-home order

The Ogun Mobile Magistrate Court on Saturday convicted 67 people and ordered them to engage in community service for four hours for violating its stay at home order.

The community service involved sweeping, picking of refuse and cutting of grass.

They were among the 103 people arraigned before Magistrate Jide Ilo, who presided over the mobile court sitting in Abeokuta, for violating the stay-at-home order by the state government to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Ilo also awarded fines of between N1,000 and N2,000 to 33 other violators, while three others were discharged following their genuine reasons for not staying at home.

Their prosecution and conviction were parts of the measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the violators were arrested at Lafenwa and Ito-Osin areas of Abeokuta by the State COVID-19 Security Task Force.

They were arrested for disobeying the lockdown order and non-compliance with the compulsory use of face masks, while in the public in accordance with the state government’s directives. (NAN)

