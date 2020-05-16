COVID-19: Bayelsa discharges two patients

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri
Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri

Two COVID-19 patients in Bayelsa were discharged on Saturday, Inodu Apoku, the co-chairman, Bayelsa COVID-19 task force, has said.

The patients, who were admitted at the isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobiri, were linked to the index case discharged about a week ago.

In a statement signed by Mr Apoku, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, he said the repeated tests of the remaining cases linked to the index case returned negative.

“These patients have also met all other National Centre for Disease Control, guidelines for discharge,” he saod. “Consequently, they have been discharged today (Saturday).”

“So there is only one active COVID-19 case in the state after discharging the index case and the other four linked cases,” he added. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.