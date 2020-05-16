COVID-19: Bayelsa discharges two patients

Related News

Two COVID-19 patients in Bayelsa were discharged on Saturday, Inodu Apoku, the co-chairman, Bayelsa COVID-19 task force, has said.

The patients, who were admitted at the isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobiri, were linked to the index case discharged about a week ago.

In a statement signed by Mr Apoku, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, he said the repeated tests of the remaining cases linked to the index case returned negative.

“These patients have also met all other National Centre for Disease Control, guidelines for discharge,” he saod. “Consequently, they have been discharged today (Saturday).”

“So there is only one active COVID-19 case in the state after discharging the index case and the other four linked cases,” he added. (NAN)