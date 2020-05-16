COVID-19: Ganduje outlines conditions for lifting lockdown

Related News

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday said the lockdown currently imposed in the state cannot last forever urging residents to observe relevant health protocol to check the spread of coronavirus.

“If people observe the protocol, then the relaxation of lockdown is in sight. Considering that, the lockdown cannot be forever. What we need to do is to examine and produce more proactive measures,” the governor said in a statement.

Kano traders had recently relocated to residential areas in disregard of the governor’s lockdown order and conducted businesses in violation of the physical distancing rules.

The governor’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in the statement said the governor “is still aware and conversant with the theory of 3Ls, that of Life, Livelihood and Liberty issues, surrounding lockdown process, both locally and globally, particularly in our local setting”.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ganduje said while agreeing that it was not out of order to tinker with lockdown with a human face, he believes that the issue of total lockdown was still controversial around the globe.

“Or you assume that livelihood matter supersedes your life or you think you have liberty or you are at liberty to move around as you wish, while disregarding your life. We are really conscious of this sequence.

“It is either you take your life and that of your family and other members of the society very serious and stay home and observe other protocols, to stay safe,” Mr Anwar quoted his principal in the statement saying.

‘Kano elders’ meet Ganduje

Mr Anwar also said in the statement that non-partisan Kano elders, “who are mostly professionals serving and retired, technocrats, businessmen, among others,” met with the governor via teleconference and assured him of their support in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He said the group, led by AB Mahmoud, discussed how to improve community engagement in the fight against the disease in the state with the governor.

“We decided to work out modalities and plans so that we can avoid duplication of responsibilities with other arrangements. Very soon we will come with a technical group for the engagement to take proper shape.

“We are doing all that we can to have more (sample) collection centres in our 36 local governments in the state. We have reached an advanced stage at that. This will go a long way in detecting community transmission with the view to crushing the pandemic,” the governor said at the meeting.