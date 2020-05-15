COVID-19 patients attempt escape from isolation centre – Official

Related News

Some COVID-19 patients attempted to escape from the isolation centre in Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday, an official has said.

These patients, according to the state government, “were imported cases from other states who were intercepted by the COVID-19 task force in the state.”

The state government, in a statement from the spokesperson of the COVID-19 response team in the state, Rafiu Ajakaye, said it foiled their plans.

“This attempt was promptly foiled leading to arrest and return of the patients who had already scaled the fence,” he said without providing the number of patients who attempted the escape.

“The government is dismayed that these persons were among the imported cases who intentionally violated the interstate lockdown and came into the state.”

Mr Ajakaiye announced that security has been further beefed up at the isolation centre, restating that COVID-19 is not a death sentence.

“… there is no reason why anyone would want to escape and put their own lives and the lives of other people at risk.”

There have been instances of COVID-19 patients who escaped from isolation centres in Oyo, Delta and Taraba states in the last two months.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in its daily national briefings, decried the rate at which the patients try to avoid treatment.

While addressing questions on the need to stop those who escape from isolation centres, the Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, explained that most of the facilities now have perimeter fencing.

He said the government is working with relevant authorities to provide security and surveillance at the isolation centres.

Mr Mustapha also explained the danger of absconding because “for those set of persons, it is difficult to trace their contacts.”

“Once your status is confirmed and you are told to self-isolate, it is in your interest and those of your loved ones to subject yourself to that isolation,” he said.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a total of 5162 persons have been infected in the country.

A breakdown of the 5,162 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2,099 cases, followed by Kano – 753, FCT – 379, Katsina – 224, Bauchi – 207, Borno – 191, Jigawa – 176, Ogun – 134, Gombe – 124, Kaduna – 114, Sokoto – 112, Edo – 92, Zamfara – 73, Oyo – 73, Kwara – 56, Osun – 42, Rivers – 33, Yobe – 32, Kebbi – 31, Nasarawa – 29, Plateau – 25,:Delta – 22, Adamawa – 21, Ondo – 19, Taraba – 17, Akwa Ibom – 17, Ekiti – 15, Enugu – 12, Niger – 10, Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 4, Anambra – 2 and Abia – 2.