COVID-19: Brazil’s Health Minister resigns after one month on the job

Brazil’s Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned after less than one month on the job, as COVID-19 infections continue to soar in the country, his ministry said on Friday.

The minister had resisted President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence on the use of Malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.

He also disagreed with the president’s push to increasingly open up the economy, including his decision to allow beauty salons, barber shops and sports academies to open their doors.

Mr Teich’s predecessor Luiz Henrique Mandetta stepped down over similar disagreements with Mr Bolsonaro.

COVID-19 infections have kept going up in the country of more than 200 million residents. Brazil has now confirmed about 260,000 novel coronavirus cases and 14,000 deaths.

That makes Brazil the country with the sixth-largest number of infections and deaths in the world.

