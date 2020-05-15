Coronavirus deaths exceed 300, 000 globally

Related News

The number of confirmed fatalities from coronavirus so far across the world reached 300,000 Thursday.

According to worldometer.info, more than 4.4 million infections have been recorded, leading to the death of 303,438 as of the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, the true number of infections and fatalities could be far higher, giving the varied ways in which countries conduct tests and report COVID-19, the CNN reported.

Experts believe the death toll might even be twice the current figure as many people die without being tested.

Countries have continued to report inadequate testing kits for potential patients of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus which has continued to defy science.

Nonetheless, the soaring death toll captures a world brought to a halt by a virus that paralysed the global economy with governments scrambling to reopen to avoid further crises.

It came as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the virus “may never go away” with United Nations Human Rights Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, cautioning countries against the lifting of lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

Nigeria is one of the countries that have replaced its total lockdown with a dusk to dawn curfew (8 pm to 6 am) nationwide.

But since easing the lockdown about a week ago, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases and resultant deaths have continued to increase, surpassing 5,000 cases on Thursday as world powers, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany and Russia still struggle to contain the contagion.

Europe is still the worst-affected region with the combined death toll in the U.K, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and Russia approaching 140, 000, almost half the global total to demonstrate the high price nations can pay if the virus outstrips the capacity of a country’s health care system.

The United States which already has the highest number of reported infections in the world – over 1.4 million – is the country with the highest death toll of more than 86, 000.

Africa

Coronavirus has slowly but steadily started gaining a foothold in Africa, a continent once perceived as one of the safest grounds for the disease.

More than 3, 000 people have died in the continent of over a billion people, including the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari; the former president of the Republic of the Congo, Jacques Joachim Yhombi-Opango; Somalia’s former prime minister Nur Hassan Hussein among dozens of health officials.

Though the tally is still relatively low compared to global figures, it has doused the debate on the continent having some kind of immunity against Covid19 due to its sunny temperature.

There are no longer coronavirus-free countries in Africa as of May 13 as governments are now rushing to reinforce measures to contain the spread of the disease, knowing that their fragile health systems will be swiftly overwhelmed if the disease spreads in large clusters.