COVID-19: Police arrest 155 curfew violators in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal (Photo Credit: BBC)

The Sokoto State Police Command said 155 persons were arrested between 8p.m. on Wednesday and 6a.m. on Thursday for violating the curfew imposed to curtail spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relation Officer, Muhammad Sadiq, an assistant superintendent of police, in Sokoto on Thursday.

Mr Sadiq said the State Joint Security Task Force, led by the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, had also during the operation from May 5, to May 14, impounded no fewer than 63 vehicles and motorcycles.

“Meanwhile, all cases were discreetly investigated as directed by the Police Commissioner before being charged to court,” he said.

He expressed the command’s determination to enforce the order and would not hesitate to prosecute any individual or group found violating the order.

“Consequent upon the foregoing, I enjoin the people of Sokoto State to embrace compliance with the safety advisories issued by authorised agencies and remain obedient to the night curfew directive, as it is in the interest of the state to contain the spread of the virus.”

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.