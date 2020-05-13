Coronavirus: Nigeria records 184 new cases, six deaths

Related News

Nigeria, on Wednesday, recorded 184 new cases of COVID-19. Six people also died from the virus on Wednesday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Wednesday’s figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 4,971 from 4,787 reported on Tuesday evening.

The public health agency in a tweet Wednesday night said the new cases were reported in 22 states. These are Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi Katsina, Kano, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rivers, Kwara, Delta, Kaduna, Sokoto, Oyo, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Osun, Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau and Niger states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

“Till date, 4971 cases have been confirmed, 1070 cases have been discharged and 164 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The details of the 184 new cases are as follows: Lagos – 51, Jigawa – 23, Bauchi – 16, Katsina – 16, Kano – 14, FCT – 10, Rivers – 10, Kwara – 9, Delta – 5, Kaduna – 5, Sokoto – 4, Oyo – 4, Kebbi – 3, Nasarawa – 3, Osun – 3, Ondo – 2, Ebonyi – 1, Edo- 1, Enugu – 1, Anambra – 1, Plateau – 1, and Niger – 1.

Breakdown

Nigeria has so far tested 29,408 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 4,971 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 3,737 cases are still active, 1,070 have recovered and have been discharged, and 164 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 4, 971 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2, 041 cases, followed by Kano – 707, FCT – 370, Katsina – 224, Bauchi – 206, Borno – 188, Jigawa – 141, Ogun – 127, Gombe – 119, Kaduna – 116, Sokoto – 112, Edo – 89, Zamfara – 73, Oyo – 73, Kwara – 53, Osun – 43, Rivers – 33, Kebbi – 31, Nasarawa – 28, Delta – 22, Adamawa – 21, Yobe – 20, Plateau – 20, Ondo – 18, Taraba – 17, Akwa Ibom – 17, Ekiti – 15, Enugu – 12, Niger – 10, Ebonyi – 9, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 4, imo – 3, Anambra – 2 and Abia – 2.

Since the federal and state governments eased the lockdown in various states, many Nigerians have flouted the guidelines put in place by the government to combat the spread of the disease.

The guidelines include mandatory use of facemask, a ban on interstate travels, regular hand washing and so on.