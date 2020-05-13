Osun records three new cases of coronavirus

Related News

The Osun State Government has announced three new cases of coronavirus.

This was disclosed to journalists in a statement signed by Rafiu Isamotu, its commissioner for health.

Mr Isamotu in his Wednesday statement said those who tested positive for the deadly virus had contacts with previously infected patients.

“Samples of the new cases were taken during the contact tracing we embarked upon and sent for confirmation test at the NCDC accredited testing centre in Ede. The results of their samples came back positive this afternoon.”

He disclosed that the new cases makes the total number of active cases in Osun, seven.

“The detection of the three cases brings to seven the number of active COVID-19 cases we have in Osun, as at (of) 13 May, 2020. The three new cases have been admitted at our Isolation and treatment centre,” he said.

To curb the spread of the disease, the Osun government imposed a daily curfew from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. It also set up a 21-member committee to cushion the effect of the deadly virus on residents.

Mr Oyetola’s government deployed Amotekun operatives to join in the enforcement of the curfew and inter state boundary closure order.

Nigeria currently has over 4700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in all its states apart from Cross River and Kogi. It has recorded 158 deaths and close to a 1000 recoveries.