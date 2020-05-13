Osun records three new cases of coronavirus

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.
Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State. [PHOTO CREDIT; @GboyegaOyetola]

The Osun State Government has announced three new cases of coronavirus.

This was disclosed to journalists in a statement signed by Rafiu Isamotu, its commissioner for health.

Mr Isamotu in his Wednesday statement said those who tested positive for the deadly virus had contacts with previously infected patients.

“Samples of the new cases were taken during the contact tracing we embarked upon and sent for confirmation test at the NCDC accredited testing centre in Ede. The results of their samples came back positive this afternoon.”

He disclosed that the new cases makes the total number of active cases in Osun, seven.

“The detection of the three cases brings to seven the number of active COVID-19 cases we have in Osun, as at (of) 13 May, 2020. The three new cases have been admitted at our Isolation and treatment centre,” he said.

To curb the spread of the disease, the Osun government imposed a daily curfew from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. It also set up a 21-member committee to cushion the effect of the deadly virus on residents.

Mr Oyetola’s government deployed Amotekun operatives to join in the enforcement of the curfew and inter state boundary closure order.

Nigeria currently has over 4700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in all its states apart from Cross River and Kogi. It has recorded 158 deaths and close to a 1000 recoveries.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.