COVID-19: Delta enhances capacity with additional 100-bed facility

The Delta State Government on Wednesday said it had increased its capacity to handle more cases of COVID-19 with the inauguration of a new 100-bed Isolation Centre in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, stated this during the inauguration of the facility located at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the feat was achieved through a partnership between the state government, the private sector coalition on COVID-19 (CACOVID) and NYSC.

Mr Ebie added that the establishment of the isolation centre was a sequel to the directive by the federal government to NYSC to make available some of its facilities nationwide for the treatment and management of COVID-19.

He said that Delta was being proactive by not waiting for cases to rise beyond limits before increasing capacity to handle more cases.

The SSG thanked the private sector donors for their assistance and support to the state in the fight against the pandemic and called for more support to win the battle.

He remarked that the state government renovated the facility while CACOVID provided the equipment for the isolation Centre.

“We are indeed delighted that the state government has increased our capacity in terms of providing isolation and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“I thank the private sector coalition on COVID-19 for all they have done not just for this isolation centre but for all they have done for us as a state government.

“I thank the State Coordinator of NYSC for all the support she gave to us to ensure that this facility comes alive within the shortest possible time.

“Our special thanks also go to the Commissioner for Health and his team for working tirelessly to ensure that our response here in Delta was at the highest level to ensure that we are above to deal with issues of the patients as and when they arise,” he said.

In his remark, Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, said that with the inauguration of the facility, the state’s capacity to deal with the pandemic had been greatly enhanced.

“This is a 100-bed isolation unit, fully equipped with mobile X-ray and mobile ultrasound and every facility required to handle patients that will be treated here even though it was initially designed to be a holding centre.

“We are hoping that with the coming on board of this facility, the capacity of the state’s COVID-19 response team to deal with COVID-19 related issues has been greatly enhanced,” he said.

In a vote of thanks, representative of CACOVID and Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Lucky Ighade, thanked the state government for their handling of the COVID-19 assuring that more support would be given in the nearest future.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu and his Youths Development counterpart, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, witnessed the ceremony.