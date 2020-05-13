COVID-19: Kano ex-commissioner recounts battle with virus

Related News

The former Commissioner of Works in Kano State, Muaz Magaji, has moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and is recuperating from coronavirus infection.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Magaji was moved to one of the state’s isolation facilities after he announced that he had contracted the disease.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, in April, sacked Mr Magaji, after he issued comments which appeared to be ‘celebrating’ the death of Abba Kyari.

Mr Kyari, a former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died in April in Lagos of coronavirus. He was buried in Abuja.

On Wednesday, Mr Magaji, recounted how he has been battling the disease in the isolation centre. He also said he cannot wish his worst enemy to be infected with the virus as medication for the ailment is yet unknown.

On Facebook, Mr Magaji spoke on the excruciating part of this infection, the pains, the sleepless nights and sometimes life support, and how all these would be over.

He added further that “I have been moved out of intensive care Unit (ICU) yesterday and now in observation ward. We need to understand that this is no ordinary disease or small challenge and we can not afford to toy with it or politicize it.

He also said the treatment for coronavirus is unknown and often, an effort of a combination of spiritual faith, physical exercise, traditional recipes and conventional medication.

“The sheer challenge of managing patients that requires minutes by minutes (sic) attention while new cases are arriving is certainly demanding to our health personnel and infrastructure, a situation that stretch even advanced care globally.

“Our state has put in a lot and with close collaborate (sic) of the Federal task force, I must say the commitment and care is commendable.

“The health personnel must be commended for their sacrifice and commitment, there will always be gaps…. It’s a pandemic for God’s sake, no one has experience like this in 100 years… Not even in advanced nations with best health care system.

“The best we can do is to help each other, help our Government at state and federal level to manage this historic pandemic… It’s real. And you don’t wish it to even your worst enemy.

“I personally am (sic) coming out of it soon completely, however, not out yet but with your prayers I will soon be out. I can’t thank you all for the prayers, messages, calls and shower of love and brotherhood in this trying period,” said Mr Magaji.