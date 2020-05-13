Australian ‘healing church’ fined $151,200 for promoting fake COVID-19 cure

Miracle-Mineral-Supplement-or-Solution-MMS
Miracle-Mineral-Supplement-or-Solution-MMS

A “healing church” that promoted an industrial bleach solution as a cure for COVID-19 has been fined 151,200 dollars by the Australian drugs regulator.

MMS Australia, part of an international church group that wrote to U.S. President Donald Trump promoting bleach as COVID-19 cure, was fined for selling products that pose serious health risks, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said on Wednesday.

The regulator said it had issued 12 infringement notices “for the alleged unlawful advertising’’ of the Miracle Mineral Supplement or Solution (MMS) on the church’s website.

The church group has claimed that chlorine dioxide, an industrial bleach it sells as MMS, is a “miracle cure” for COVID-19, as well as autism, acne, cancer, diabetes and other ailments.

The solution has since been removed from the Australian website.

TGA said in the statement it was concerned about the harmful effects that can be caused by the ingestion of MMS.

It also published an updated safety alert to warn consumers about untrue claims made online about the solution for the treatment, cure, prevention or alleviation of diseases.

“There is no clinical, scientifically-accepted evidence showing that MMS can cure or alleviate any disease.

“The use of MMS can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and severe dehydration, which in some cases can result in hospitalisation,’’ TGA said.

The infringement notices were issued due to alleged contraventions subject to TGA rules and regulation because MMS Australia had promoted several products as being for therapeutic uses.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.