Coronavirus: Real Madrid, others step up training ahead of league restart

Omeruo-training
Omeruo-training

Teams in the Spanish top division stepped up training on Tuesday in anticipation of the return to action in the LaLiga next month.

The two leading clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid, both flashed pictures from their Tuesday training sessions on while some Super Eagles stars were also seen sweating it out with their respective teams.

View this post on Instagram

Come here I have missed you ⚽️ 😍

A post shared by Kenneth Omeruo (@omeruo) on

The Super Eagles players in the La Liga include the Leganes duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem.

Others are Villarreal superstar, Samuel Chukwueze, as well as the duo of Azeez Ramon and Ogenekaro Etebo, who are on the books of Granada and Getafe respectively.

After over 50 days in lockdown, the Nigerian players, like their other counterparts, expressed delight at their return first to the pitch for training and hopefully soon for matches proper.

The Spanish league at the weekend reiterated the resolve not to renege on its resumption plan after five players from clubs in the first and second divisions tested positive for COVID-19.

President Javier Tebas on Sunday said he hoped it can restart on June 12.

Tebas said if everything continues to go according to plan in Spain, he expects the league to resume a month from now – depending on decisions by local authorities regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Real-Madrid Trainning

“We would like to start on June 12, but it will depend on a lot of things,” Tebas said in an interview late Sunday with league broadcaster Movistar. “If we all continue to comply with the health safety measures, I don’t think we will have any problems.”

All other players tested negative, and the league said only three staff members of clubs tested positive after nearly 2,500 total tests were conducted.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.