Coronavirus: Real Madrid, others step up training ahead of league restart

Teams in the Spanish top division stepped up training on Tuesday in anticipation of the return to action in the LaLiga next month.

The two leading clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid, both flashed pictures from their Tuesday training sessions on while some Super Eagles stars were also seen sweating it out with their respective teams.

The Super Eagles players in the La Liga include the Leganes duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem.

Others are Villarreal superstar, Samuel Chukwueze, as well as the duo of Azeez Ramon and Ogenekaro Etebo, who are on the books of Granada and Getafe respectively.

After over 50 days in lockdown, the Nigerian players, like their other counterparts, expressed delight at their return first to the pitch for training and hopefully soon for matches proper.

The Spanish league at the weekend reiterated the resolve not to renege on its resumption plan after five players from clubs in the first and second divisions tested positive for COVID-19.

President Javier Tebas on Sunday said he hoped it can restart on June 12.

Tebas said if everything continues to go according to plan in Spain, he expects the league to resume a month from now – depending on decisions by local authorities regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Real-Madrid Trainning

“We would like to start on June 12, but it will depend on a lot of things,” Tebas said in an interview late Sunday with league broadcaster Movistar. “If we all continue to comply with the health safety measures, I don’t think we will have any problems.”

All other players tested negative, and the league said only three staff members of clubs tested positive after nearly 2,500 total tests were conducted.