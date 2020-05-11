Coronavirus: Nigeria records 242 new cases, 10 deaths

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 4,641 as 242 new infections were announced Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The country recorded additional 10 deaths, NCDC reported.

The agency in a late evening tweet said the new cases were reported from 14 states. These are Lagos, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Ogun, Gombe, Adamawa, FCT, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno and Bauchi States.

The number of infections in the country has been increasing at a rapid rate.

So far, no new state has reported a case. Cases have been reported in 34 states and the FCT. Only Kogi and Cross River States are yet to report any case.

Till date, 4641 cases have been confirmed, 902 cases have been discharged and 150 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

While Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease in the country, cases in Kano and Borno States have continued to increase significantly.

Breakdown

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 4, 641 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 3,588 cases are still active, 902 have recovered and have been discharged, and 151 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 4, 641 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,933 cases, followed by Kano – 666, FCT – 359, Katsina – 205,Borno – 186, Bauchi – 182, Ogun – 126, Gombe – 118, Jigawa – 118, Kaduna – 111, Sokoto – 106, Edo – 79, Zamfara – 73.Oyo – 64l5, Osun – 39, Kwara – 34, Nasarawa – 25, Kebbi – 24, Rivers – 22, Delta – 17, Plateau – 19,Adamawa – 21,, Akwa Ibom – 17, Taraba – 15, Ondo – 16, Yobe – 13, Ekiti – 15, Enugu – 10,Ebonyi – 7, Niger – 6, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 2, Imo – 3, Abia – 2, Anambra – 1.

Coronavirus factsheet

