Over 500 coronavirus patients recover in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; addressing journalists after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Behind him are (L-R): Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Mr. Abdulfatai Sanusi; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu Shettima and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ikeja, Air Commodore Rasaq Olanrewaju.
The total recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Lagos State rose to 502 on Monday as 33 more patients were discharged from the state’s facilities.

The recovered patients make up about a quarter of the 1,861 coronavirus cases recorded in the state.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health announced on Monday that 33 more patients were discharged after testing negative to the infection two consecutive times.

The newly discharged patients comprise nine females and 24 males.

“33 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 9 females & 24 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Onikan & Eti-Osa (LandMark) reunite with the society.

“The patients; 17 from Onikan & 16 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 502,” the ministry wrote on its Twitter page.

As of Monday, Lagos State has recorded 1,861 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of these,1,308 are active, 502 discharged and 33 dead.

Lagos has also conducted 9,583 COVID-19 tests as of Sunday.

While over 25 per cent of coronavirus patients in Lagos have recovered, more than half of those still infected have avoided the isolation facilities in the state. PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Lagos health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, lamented that a large number of those infected where on the run and avoiding health officials.

“There is also a situation that we experience, when we test people, sometimes they find it difficult to find them. The ambulances will go into community, people will flee their homes, and they make it difficult for us to find them,” Mr Abayomi said Friday.

Experts warn that the situation could worsen the coronavirus prevalence in the state, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also recently threatened to impose a a fresh lockdown in the state as residents violate the directives put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus.

Lagos residents are encouraged to keep practising good personal hygiene, physical distancing and the use of face masks in public places.

