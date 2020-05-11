Hotel Demolition: “We’ve done no wrong” – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said his administration cannot be accused of any wrongdoing for demolishing two hotels in the state.

Mr Wike, in a state-wide broadcast on Sunday, said his action was backed by the law.

“We acted against the hotelier because, apart from using the facility to jeopardise the lives of our citizens in violation of the extant law, the owner audaciously unleashed thugs led by the Eleme Local Government youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party and inflicted severe injuries on our task-force members who went to enforce the law against the continued operation of the hotel,” Mr Wike said.

“And so, we’ve done no wrong as all our actions were taken in good faith and justified by, under and within the purview of the Executive Orders, which have neither been challenged nor set aside by any competent court of law.”

Mr Wike, after issuing an order recently banning hotels from opening their doors for business in the state to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, had repeatedly warned that any hotel caught violating the order would be demolished.

The demolition of the hotels by the Rivers government has attracted outrage from Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Don’t blame governor for failure of appointees, commissioner tells residents

A civic group, Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP), has threatened to sue the Rivers government for it.

Mr Wike said his administration welcomes genuine criticisms, but would not join issues with “uninformed critics and social media legal practitioners who, blinded and prodded by sheer politics, bias, and hatred, have opted to demonise and paint our lawful and responsible actions in bad light”.

The governor also announced the easing of the lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas for two days only, from May 12.

There are 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rivers as of May 10.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.