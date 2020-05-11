Coronavirus: Lagos doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Osun

Related News

A Lagos-based medical doctor has tested positive for coronavirus in Osun while on a visit to his family last week.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement by Rafiu Isamotu, Osun State commissioner for health.

He said the doctor suspected he had been infected with the virus and checked himself into the state Isolation and treatment centre at Asubiaro, Osogbo where his sample was immediately taken and sent for testing.

The result came back positive, bringing the number of active cases in Osun to four.

“We are glad that he didn’t have contact with anyone but took the initiative to check himself into our isolation centre immediately he arrived in Osun. That way, the virus was contained,” the statement read.

The official did not say anything of the apparent violation of the interstate travel ban by the doctor.

Mr Isamotu urged residents to adhere strictly to the dusk-to-dawn (6 p.m-5 a.m) curfew from Monday to Thursday and the total lockdown from Friday to Sunday declared by the state government to curb the spread of the disease.

“The cases recorded in the state recently were of those who came into the state and I want to appeal to our people to stop encouraging their relatives or friends to return to Osun as this might endanger the lives of our people.

“Let me also urge the residents to adhere strictly to the dusk to dawn curfew and lockdown measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the virus. This is for the benefit of all of us,” Mr Isamotu said.