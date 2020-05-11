Coronavirus: Lagos doctor tests positive for coronavirus in Osun

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

A Lagos-based medical doctor has tested positive for coronavirus in Osun while on a visit to his family last week.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement by Rafiu Isamotu, Osun State commissioner for health.

He said the doctor suspected he had been infected with the virus and checked himself into the state Isolation and treatment centre at Asubiaro, Osogbo where his sample was immediately taken and sent for testing.

The result came back positive, bringing the number of active cases in Osun to four.

“We are glad that he didn’t have contact with anyone but took the initiative to check himself into our isolation centre immediately he arrived in Osun. That way, the virus was contained,” the statement read.

The official did not say anything of the apparent violation of the interstate travel ban by the doctor.

Mr Isamotu urged residents to adhere strictly to the dusk-to-dawn (6 p.m-5 a.m) curfew from Monday to Thursday and the total lockdown from Friday to Sunday declared by the state government to curb the spread of the disease.

“The cases recorded in the state recently were of those who came into the state and I want to appeal to our people to stop encouraging their relatives or friends to return to Osun as this might endanger the lives of our people.

“Let me also urge the residents to adhere strictly to the dusk to dawn curfew and lockdown measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the virus. This is for the benefit of all of us,” Mr Isamotu said.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.