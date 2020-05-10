Rivers govt demolishes two hotels for allegedly flouting COVID-19 order

Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike [PHOTO CREDIT: @GovWike]

The Rivers government on Sunday demolished two hotels in the state for allegedly flouting COVID-19 order in the state.

Governor Nyesom Wike, after issuing an order recently banning hotels from opening their doors for business in the state to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, had repeatedly warned that any hotel caught violating the order would be demolished.

The two hotels that were demolished are Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne, according to a statement from Mr Wike’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu.

Mr Wike personally monitored the demolition, Mr Nwakaudu said.

It appears one of the destroyed hotels is owned by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is the ruling party in Rivers state.

“If we can do this to a PDP person, then you know we are not discriminatory,” Mr Wike told reporters. “Whether you are in PDP, SDP or no party, you must obey the law. If any other person does the same thing, the same rule will apply.”

The governor said, “Government has no alternative but to apply the Executive order which I signed before the lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt.

“I called all the Traditional Rulers and Council Chairmen and told them to ensure that no hotel operates in the State. We are not saying it will be forever. This is for now, so that we know where we are, to reduce the cases and check the spread.

“We said no hotel should operate within this period. Unfortunately, the PDP youth leader in Eleme joined others to flout the Executive Order. Therefore, the executive order will be applied.”

He explained why the Rivers government is focusing on hotels in its fight against the coronavirus.

“Look at the rate of infections, most of these people are found in hotels. Look at the man that died, he was at Mingi Hotel in Rumumasi. Due to that contact, we have had other seven cases.

“People should help us and support government for Rivers people to be safe. Security Council will meet to review the strategies and achievements or setbacks, moving forward.

“All we are doing is to protect our people. Some people may not like our strategies, but our objective is to achieve results.”

Mr Wike’s administration has taken some other controversial decisions in the past in its fight against the coronavirus, including the arrest of oil workers who were accused of entering Rivers State in violation of the lockdown.

The governor has repeatedly said that the lives of the people in Rivers must be put above business and has vowed to take on businesses, including oil and gas companies, if they do not cooperate with his government as far as the coronavirus is concerned.

There are 21 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rivers State as of April 9.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.