Kaduna records two more deaths from coronavirus

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai
Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government says it has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai stated this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, adding that the two latest fatalities included a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

In the tweet, released at 11.04 p.m. on Saturday, the governor revealed that two more persons had tested positive in the state, bringing the active COVID-19 cases to 87.

He said the two new cases were a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The state recorded its first reported COVID-19 related deaths on May 2, when a patient, a retired civil servant, who reportedly concealed his travel history to Kano, died before the result of his test was out.

The state government had raised an alarm that the majority of COVID-19 cases in the state had travel history and that illegal inter-state travel was widening the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesperson to the governor, said in a statement that illegal travels increased the danger of community transmission of coronavirus as infections had been recorded in some rural communities around the state boundaries.

Mr Adekeye appealed for vigilance and active involvement of all residents in the effort to avert peril.

He said positive COVID-19 test results have been recorded in seven LGAs of the state – Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.