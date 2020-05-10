Kaduna records two more deaths from coronavirus

Related News

The Kaduna State Government says it has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai stated this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, adding that the two latest fatalities included a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

In the tweet, released at 11.04 p.m. on Saturday, the governor revealed that two more persons had tested positive in the state, bringing the active COVID-19 cases to 87.

He said the two new cases were a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The state recorded its first reported COVID-19 related deaths on May 2, when a patient, a retired civil servant, who reportedly concealed his travel history to Kano, died before the result of his test was out.

The state government had raised an alarm that the majority of COVID-19 cases in the state had travel history and that illegal inter-state travel was widening the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesperson to the governor, said in a statement that illegal travels increased the danger of community transmission of coronavirus as infections had been recorded in some rural communities around the state boundaries.

Mr Adekeye appealed for vigilance and active involvement of all residents in the effort to avert peril.

He said positive COVID-19 test results have been recorded in seven LGAs of the state – Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria. (NAN)