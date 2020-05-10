Coronavirus: Another Nigerian journalist tests positive

Related News

The Bauchi State committee on COVID-19, on Saturday, confirmed that a reporter in the state tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The radio journalist, whose name is being withheld because PREMIUM TIMES has not obtained his permission to make it public, last week voluntarily submitted himself for testing after suspecting that he may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi, Bala Tela, who doubles as the chairman of the committee on COVID-19, announced the case at a press briefing.

Mr Tela said the journalist has been taken to the isolation centre.

He added that while the COVID-19 committee continues to trace persons that may have had contact with the journalist, other journalists are advised to go for a test at the state ministry of health.

“We have just confirmed that one of your colleagues has tested positive to the COVID-19,” he said.

“And like his colleagues, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed, the executive governor of Bauchi State has advised that any of your journalists can voluntarily go and submit yourselves for testing.”

The deputy governor said the committee would not force any journalist in the state to go for testing unless it is established that such journalist had contact with a person who has been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

The Bauchi case is the second journalist from the Northeast to test positive for coronavirus after a reporter in Adamawa State tested positive last month.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how another journalist based in Katsina, Ayinde Soaga, also tested positive for the virus.

Bauchi State currently has a total of 161 confirmed cases. Of these,154 are active, six discharged, and one dead.