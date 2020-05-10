Last week, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases increased 74%, deaths rose 50%, recovery 93%

Related News

Nigeria last week recorded a 74 per cent increase in the number of coronavirus infected persons compared to the previous nine weeks, a PREMIUM TIMES review of official data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed.

The country recorded 1763 new cases last week, about 74 per cent of the total 2,388 cases recorded in the previous nine weeks.

Also, Nigeria last week recorded a 50 per cent increase in deaths from COVID-19.

The data showed that while Nigeria recorded 85 deaths from the disease in its previous nine weeks since it experienced its index coronavirus case in February, the country recorded 43 deaths last week.

On a positive note, however, Nigeria witnessed a 93 per cent increase in the number of people who recovered from the virus after treatment.

A total of 360 people recovered and were discharged in the past week compared to 385 reported in the previous nine weeks since Nigeria recorded its index coronavirus case in February.

Last week also saw Nigeria record, twice, its highest daily figure of coronavirus infections.

Before last week, the previous highest daily figure was 220. However, the country recorded 381 and 386 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria with 696 new cases reported between Sunday and Saturday.

Lagos, alongside Ogun and Abuja, are the three states where the federal government, last Monday, relaxed a five weeks lockdown.

The government instead imposed a dusk to dawn curfew (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) across the country as well as other safety policies including a ban on interstate travels.

However, since the lockdown in Lagos was relaxed, the state has witnessed violations of the public safety guidelines. Frustrated by the development, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced Saturday that he was considering imposing a fresh lockdown on the state.

“We will be forced to take a painful decision of bringing the entire system under lockdown if we continue to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules,” he said.

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases

As of Sunday morning, Nigeria has a total of 4151 confirmed coronavirus cases, out of which 745 have recovered and 128 lives have been lost to the pandemic.

According to the breakdown, Lagos State has so far reported 1,764 cases, followed by Kano – 576, FCT – 343, Bauchi – 161, Borno – 159, Katsina – 156, Ogun – 115, Gombe – 110, Kaduna – 98, Sokoto – 96, Jigawa – 83, Edo – 67, Zamfara – 65.Oyo – 64, Osun – 38, Kwara – 30, Nasarawa – 25, Rivers – 21, Kebbi – 18, Delta – 17, Plateau – 17, Adamawa – 17, Akwa Ibom – 17, Taraba – 15, Ondo – 15, Yobe – 13, Ekiti – 13, Enugu – 10,Ebonyi – 7, Niger – 6, Bayelsa – 5, Benue – 2, Imo – 3, Abia – 2, and Anambra – 1.

Last week, however, witnessed the highest number of infections compared to the previous weeks.

Last Week’s Timeline

On Sunday, 170 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

As of 11:55 p.m. on May 3, therefore, 2558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been recorded with 400 patients discharged and 87 deaths recorded.

On Monday, 245 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

As of 11:55 p.m. on May 4, a total of 2802 confirmed cases of the pandemic have been recorded with 417 patients discharged and 93 deaths recorded.

On Tuesday, 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 2,950 confirmed cases of the virus were, therefore, recorded as of 11:55 p.m. on May 5. Of these, 481 people had recovered and had been discharged, while the infection had killed 98 persons.

On Wednesday, 195 new cases were reported.

Nigeria as of 11:55 p.m. on May 6 had a total of 3,145 confirmed cases, 534 discharged while 103 people had died from the virus.

On Thursday, 381 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

A total of 3,526 cases of the pandemic had been recorded in Nigeria as of 11:55 p.m. on May 7. These include 601 recoveries and 107 deaths.

On Friday, 386 new cases of the virus were reported.

The country’s total cases increased to 3,912 including 679 discharged and 117 deaths.

On Saturday, 239 new cases of the pandemic were reported.

Therefore, a total of 4,151 cases including 745 discharged and 128 deaths have been recorded so far.

‘Last states standing’

In the last two weeks, no new state has recorded a COVID-19 case. Of all the thirty-six states and the FCT, only Cross River and Kogi states are yet to record at least a case of the infection.

Nonetheless, the zero-case record of the two states has generated controversies amongst experts and stakeholders, many of whom believe that the lack of appropriate testing is the cause. PREMIUM TIMES reported how the two states are discouraging tests for people with symptoms of COVID-19.

On Thursday, a delegation comprising officials of NCDC and the Department of Hospital Services of the Federal Ministry of Health had to flee Kogi State for fear of being quarantined by the state government.

The actions of the state governor, Yahaya Bello, to the pandemic have been criticised by many Nigerians who accuse Mr Bello of playing politics with the health of Kogi residents.

The federal government also noted that its effort to support Kogi State in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has failed as the team sent to the state returned to Abuja without accomplishing its mission.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, however, said new efforts will be made to engage Kogi authorities for a resolution of differences.