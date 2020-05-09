Coronavirus: Akwa Ibom seizes corpse ‘smuggled’ into state from Lagos

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.[PHOTO CREDIT: @MrUdomEmmanuel]
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.[PHOTO CREDIT: @MrUdomEmmanuel]

The Akwa Ibom government said it has intercepted a corpse “smuggled” into the state in contravention of the lockdown order.

The Commissioner for Health in Akwa Ibom, Dominic Ukpong, who disclosed this on Friday in Uyo at a meeting of the COVID-19 Incident Management Committee, said the corpse has been buried in accordance with the protocol for burial of infected corpse.

Mr Ukpong said six persons who transported the body have been quarantined, pending when the result of their COVID-19 test would come out.

“But for the alertness of the police officers posted to our borders, the corpse would have successfully made it to its destination in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area,” the commissioner said.

It is unclear how the corpse was driven from Lagos, through other states, to Akwa Ibom despite a ban on inter-state transportation across Nigeria.

Akwa Ibom, like most Nigerian states, has barred people and vehicles from entering the state from other states in order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The state has made it mandatory for residents to wear face mask in public and has extended the ban on religious and social gatherings and funerals. Markets in the state are opened only three times a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

There are 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Akwa Ibom as of April 8.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.