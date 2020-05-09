Coronavirus: Akwa Ibom seizes corpse ‘smuggled’ into state from Lagos

Related News

The Akwa Ibom government said it has intercepted a corpse “smuggled” into the state in contravention of the lockdown order.

The Commissioner for Health in Akwa Ibom, Dominic Ukpong, who disclosed this on Friday in Uyo at a meeting of the COVID-19 Incident Management Committee, said the corpse has been buried in accordance with the protocol for burial of infected corpse.

Mr Ukpong said six persons who transported the body have been quarantined, pending when the result of their COVID-19 test would come out.

“But for the alertness of the police officers posted to our borders, the corpse would have successfully made it to its destination in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area,” the commissioner said.

It is unclear how the corpse was driven from Lagos, through other states, to Akwa Ibom despite a ban on inter-state transportation across Nigeria.

Akwa Ibom, like most Nigerian states, has barred people and vehicles from entering the state from other states in order to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The state has made it mandatory for residents to wear face mask in public and has extended the ban on religious and social gatherings and funerals. Markets in the state are opened only three times a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

There are 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Akwa Ibom as of April 8.