COVID-19: Cross River taskforce intercepts, sends back trucks carrying almajiri children

Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.
Cross River governor, Ben Ayade.

The Cross River State government and security operatives on Saturday intercepted and sent back another set of trucks carrying no fewer than 30 Quoranic education pupils “Almajiri” at the Gakem-Benue border in the state.

Betta Edu, the Chairperson, Cross River COVID-19 Taskforce, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Calabar that in quick response, she ordered that the almajiri children be taken back in the same trucks conveying them.

She said the trucks were intercepted by the Commissioner for Youths and Skills Acquisitions, Signor Idiege, with a team of security operatives on enforcing the ”No Entry” directive of the government at the border.

She said Mr Idiege also sent an escort to move with the trucks to ensure that they did not divert through any other route to the state.

READ ALSO: UN chief laments absence of global leadership in fight against COVID-19

“It is important for the Federal Government to support these people where they are rather than allow them move from one part of the country to the other.

“Remember COVID-19 does not move but people move, so, if these people are coming from states that have the virus, of course, for us in Cross River, we do not want them here.

“That is the only way we can reduce the number that is building everyday and contain the virus,” she said.

NAN recalls that on May 6, at about 7p.m., the Cross River border taskforce intercepted and sent back five trucks with goods and almajiri children at the same Gakem-Benue border.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.