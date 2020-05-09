Afghan police open fire on protesters demanding coronavirus aid packages

afghanistan-map
Afghanistan map

At least three people were killed and several others wounded in Afghanistan’s Ghor province on Saturday during a protest against mismanagement of aid to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said.

The protesters accused the government of unfairly distributing aid packages provided by a charity.

According to the Provincial Councilor, Abdul Basir Qaderi, hundreds of poorer people demonstrated in front of the governor’s office in the provincial capital Firuzkoh, saying they had not received the aid packages.

Mr Qaderi added that police opened fire after protesters damaged government installations with stones and attacked the security forces. Warning shots and water cannon had failed to disperse the protesters.

“The city is in a military situation now. There are tanks on the roads,” Mr Qaderi said.

A spokesman for the provincial governor said that gunmen were seen among the protesters.

READ ALSO: Gambia arrests 137 protesters urging president Barrow to step down

Ghor is one of the most deprived, undeveloped, and insecure provinces in the country.

Afghanistan has begun free distribution of bread at bakeries for the poor and needy as the coronavirus lockdown continues nationwide.

However, there had been about 4,000 confirmed cases out of a total of over 15,000 tests conducted.

The World Bank noted that in addition to security and political uncertainties, the global pandemic and high rate of poverty had caused major challenges to Afghanistan.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.