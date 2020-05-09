COVID-19 : Osun’s new case ‘sneaked in’ from Kano – Official

Related News

The Osun State government says the new case of coronavirus recorded in the state “sneaked in” from Kano.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo said the new case sneaked in to Iwo area of the state before the COVID -19 taskforce was alerted.

Mr Isamotu said out of 14 samples sent to African Centre of Execellency for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Ede, an accredited centre by Nigeria Centre For Diseases Control (NCDC), only one case came out positive.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive on Friday out of the 14 samples we sent for testing at NCDC accredited testing centre during the week.

“The confirmed case sneaked into the state from Kano State and the neighbours immediately alerted our COVID-19 team.

“Presently, we have three active cases in the state.

“The good news is that the new case on arrival self isolated although was not showing any symptom of the virus,” he said.

Mr Isamotu said that a total of 434 tests had been conducted at the NCDC accredited testing centre in Ede, adding that more tests were ongoing.

The commissioner, who said that the state government was not resting on its oars in preventing community transmission of the virus, appealed to residents to immediately report any suspected case of coronavirus.

He also urged them not to accomodate anyone from outside the state at this time, saying that it was dangerous to do so.

“I am appealing to all the residents of the state to always be on the alert, take charge and report any suspected case by calling our COVID-19 hotlines.

“Let us desist from accommodating people in our homes no matter who they are and stop inviting your family and friends to return to the state at this time as this might be dangerous,” Isamotu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has 37 cases of coronavirus as confirmed by NCDC, with 31 treated and discharged while three died.(NAN)