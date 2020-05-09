Coronavirus: Messi, Barcelona teammates resume training

Related News

After weeks of lockdown in their private residences which condemned them to just light workout sessions, Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates finally resumed training Friday at their club’s facility.

The Argentine superstar was spotted dribbling through posts on Friday as he prepares for LaLiga to resume.

The players had all been subjected to medical tests for coronavirus on Wednesday and the favourable results from the tests paved the way for Friday’s maiden session at the Ciutat Esportiva, albeit under very different circumstances to usual.

A statement on the Barcelona site read: ”The players and staff were spread out across the Tito Vilanova field as well as pitches 2 and 3, meaning there was plenty of space for them to work out while respecting the health authorities’ social distancing requirements.

“The players did a number of exercises both on and off the ball based on adaptation to different on-field movements.

“The first team players trained at different times throughout the morning and will be following a similar routine on Saturday morning.

Leganes manager Javier Aguirre has already dropped a hint that LaLiga is set to make its long-awaited return on June 20, as long as there are no more delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aguirre revealed on Thursday that the current campaign will be completed over a five-week period where games will be played on Wednesdays, Thursdays and at the weekend.

With Barcelona topping the log, each team in Spain’s top-flight has 11 games left to play, which would see sides play twice a week in a bid to complete the current campaign by July 26.

The LaLiga is home to a handful of Super Eagles players including the Leganes duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem as well as Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal.