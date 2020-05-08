Italy registers over 30,000 deaths due to coronavirus

Related News

Italy has registered 30,201 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, after an increase of 240, the Civil Protection Agency reported on Friday.

The country has reported a total of 217,185 infections, however, the number of new cases has been falling steadily.

Experts, however, suggested the numbers were significantly worse than is officially known, and death rates were likewise far higher than usual.

After Britain, Italy has seen the most deaths in Europe due to the virus.

On Monday, the government eased some of the measures that were part of the lockdown to contain the virus.

Some regions say this easing does not go far enough, however, and the region of South Tyrol is allowing retailers to reopen, and is due to permit restaurants, bars, museums, hairdressers and more to start business again on Monday.

