WHO requires $1.7bn to respond to COVID-19 – Director General

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus at the coronavirus press conference in Geneva
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus at the coronavirus press conference in Geneva

The Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, says the organisation requires $1.7 billion to respond to COVID-19 between now and the end of 2020.

Mr Ghebreyesus, in his speech posted on the verified WHO website, made the remark at a news conference in Geneva on Friday.

He said the amount represents the resources WHO estimates it needs to deliver on its updated Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19.

“The updated plan estimates that WHO requires 1.7 billion dollars to respond to COVID-19, across the three levels of the organisation, between now and the end of 2020.

“This estimate includes the funds that WHO has already received to date, leaving WHO’s COVID-19 response with a funding gap of 1.3 billion dollars for 2020.

“To be clear, this estimate only covers WHO’s needs, not the entire global need,’’ Mr Ghebreyesus said.

He said WHO is deeply grateful to the countries and donors who responded to WHO’s initial Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

“WHO is also grateful to the hundreds of thousands of individuals, corporations and foundations who have contributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund – we thank you so much for your commitment and support.

“Our updated strategic plan takes into account the lessons we have learned so far, strengthening WHO’s role in global and regional coordination.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 patients hold health workers hostage

“It is built on five strategic objectives: First, to mobilise all sectors and communities; second, to control sporadic cases and clusters by rapidly finding and isolating all cases.

“Third, to suppress community transmission through infection prevention and control and physical distancing; fourth, to reduce mortality through appropriate care.

“And fifth is to develop safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics,’’ Mr Ghebreyesus said.

To support these objectives, he said WHO would continue to provide technical, operational and logistics support to countries, and we will continue to update and adapt our guidance according to local needs.

“In certain fragile settings and countries with weaker health systems, WHO will continue its operational work as a provider of essential health services,’’ the director general said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.