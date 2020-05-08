Bauchi officials go after escaped COVID-19 patient

Related News

Officials of Bauchi State government are on the trail of two COVID-19 patients who escaped the isolation center to unknown locations some days ago, government sources have said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that an unnamed 25-year-old man, who was admitted at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital isolation after he tested positive to the COVID-19 virus suddenly disappeared.

In the same vein, a 12-year-old Almaniri child, who tested positive to the new coronavirus after he was repatriated from Kano, also found his way out of the camp where he and over 400 others were placed in isolation.

This development was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Rilwan Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed, however, clarified that while the almajiris teenager has been traced and returned to the centre, officials including security personnel are still on the trail of the other escapee.

“Yes, there were cases of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 who ran away from the isolation centres where they were being treated and managed.

“One is a 12-year-old almajiri that was brought back to Bauchi from Kano State and he tested positive, ” he said.

Adding that the boy “ran away from the Isolation Center and went back to Dass town (in Dass Local Government Area) where he is originally from.

“We were informed about it and we, in turn, told the Emir of Dass about it and his location was confirmed immediately. So, one of our Directors led a team who used an ambulance and went and brought him back. He ran three days ago (Tuesday) and we brought him back that same day.”

The PHCDA Executive Director confirmed that intelligence gathered by security officials confirmed that the 25 years old COVID-19 patient ran to a village in Darazo local government.

“The other patient ran to Konkiyel village. He also ran away from the Isolation Center. He was positive and was on treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital here in Bauchi.

“He is 25 years old and he ran away and went back to Darazo. We have not yet gotten him and we gave the Police and the SSS Personal Protective Gears, they know where he is and they will go and bring him back.”

Since March 24, when the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, became the index case, the state has recorded 102 confirmed cases out of which six, including the governor, have been discharged.