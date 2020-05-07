Italy records 215,858 coronavirus infections, death toll at 29,958

Related News

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 274 more lives in Italy in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide toll to 29,958, according to the latest data released by the country’s Civil Protection Department on Thursday.

There were 1,401 new infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 215,858 since the pandemic began in Italy on Feb. 21.

Of those infected, 1,311 are in intensive care (down by 22 patients compared to Wednesday) and 15,174 are hospitalised with symptoms (down by 595 patients).

However, the number of active cases decreased by 1,904 compared to Wednesday, taking the nationwide total to 89,624, down from 91,528 a day earlier.

There were also 3,031 new recoveries, bringing that total to 96,276.

Italy entered into a national lockdown on March 10 to contain the pandemic.

The lockdown was partly lifted on Monday as the country entered into the so-called “Phase Two”, which involves the gradual resumption of social, economic and productive activities.

(Xinhua/NAN)