White House staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the U.S. military who works in close proximity to
has tested positive for the new coronavirus. President Donald Trump
However, “The president and the vice president have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Hogan Gidley, a spokesman, said in a statement.
Vice President Mike Pence was taking part in the delivery of medical gear to a rehabilitation centre as the news broke.
Mr Trump is in Washington with events scheduled for later in the day.
Broadcaster CNN said the individual who is ill is a member of the Navy who works as a personal valet to Mr Trump.
White House top officials are said to be tested regularly for the virus.
Members of the press corps who come into close contact with officials undergo temperature checks before entering the briefing rooms.
(dpa/NAN)
Coronavirus Quiz:
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.