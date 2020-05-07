COVID 19: Plateau discharges index case

Related News

The Plateau State Government on Thursday discharged the state’s index case of Coronavirus (COVID-19), from one of its isolation centres at Jos University Teaching Hospital(JUTH).

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the patient was confirmed positive to the pandemic on April 23, 2020 after the test was conducted on April 17.

The Consultant Physician, Infectious Disease, at JUTH, Nathan Shehu, who confirmed the recovery and discharge of the patient, said the treatment was “successful”.

“The patient has recovered and is fit to reintegrate into the community. She no longer poses a risk.

“The patient came asymptomatic; after treatment, her samples were taken and they all are negative, so she is discharged and can go home.

“The advice we will give her is the same we will give those in the community. She should maintain social distance, respiratory and cough etiquette and hand hygiene,” he said.

The Consultant, who was involved in managing the patient, urged the public not to stigmatise those treated and discharged.

“Such persons should be encouraged. This particular patient has already received psyco-social support.”

The state Commissioner for Health, Nimkong Ndam, had, on Wednesday, told journalists that two tests were conducted on the index case with both results turning negative.

He said that the patient would, therefore, be discharged.

Mr Ndam, in a telephone interview with NAN on Thursday, said the patient would be conveyed home by government officials as she had been certified COVID-19 free.

“Government officials will take her home. She is now free from the virus,” he declared.

(NAN)