Lockdown Violation: Kwara FRSC intercepts interstate travellers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, has intercepted two commercial vehicles conveying goods and passengers across inter-state borders in violation of the Federal Government’s directive.

The Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ilorin on Thursday that the drivers were intercepted by the enforcement patrol teams stationed at entry points into the state.

“The drivers violated two of the lockdown regulations in the state, which include ban on interstate travels and violating the social distancing regulation of carrying not more than two passengers at the back of their vehicles.

“And also they overloaded their vehicles with goods,” he said.

The commander said that the offenders had since been handed over to the State Security Service for further actions.

He warned commercial vehicle drivers to refrain from violating the lockdown and restriction of movement orders put in place by government to prevent the transmission of the Coronavirus.

According to him, the FRSC and other sister security agencies had been directed by the government to ensure enforcement.

A personnel of the SSS, who did not want his name published because he had no authority to speak to the media, told NAN that the offenders would be taken to the state isolation centre where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

According to him, after the violators’ health status have been ascertained, they will be prosecuted before the mobile court.

NAN reports that both drivers were apprehended at Eiyenkorin, an entry point into the state, while coming in from Lagos and Osun.

(NAN)