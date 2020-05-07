Lockdown Violation: Kwara FRSC intercepts interstate travellers

FRSC
FRSC officials

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, has intercepted two commercial vehicles conveying goods and passengers across inter-state borders in violation of the Federal Government’s directive.

The Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ilorin on Thursday that the drivers were intercepted by the enforcement patrol teams stationed at entry points into the state.

“The drivers violated two of the lockdown regulations in the state, which include ban on interstate travels and violating the social distancing regulation of carrying not more than two passengers at the back of their vehicles.

“And also they overloaded their vehicles with goods,” he said.

The commander said that the offenders had since been handed over to the State Security Service for further actions.

He warned commercial vehicle drivers to refrain from violating the lockdown and restriction of movement orders put in place by government to prevent the transmission of the Coronavirus.

According to him, the FRSC and other sister security agencies had been directed by the government to ensure enforcement.

A personnel of the SSS, who did not want his name published because he had no authority to speak to the media, told NAN that the offenders would be taken to the state isolation centre where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

According to him, after the violators’ health status have been ascertained, they will be prosecuted before the mobile court.

NAN reports that both drivers were apprehended at Eiyenkorin, an entry point into the state, while coming in from Lagos and Osun.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.