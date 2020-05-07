ECOWAS denies endorsing Madagascan Covid-Organics herbal remedy

Related News

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday disassociated itself and the West African Health Organization (WAHO) from the claim that they ordered Madagascar’s Covid-Organics for the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

They said this in a statement issued by Oghogho Obayuwana of the Communication Directorate of the Commission.

Last Month, the Madagascan President, Andry Rajoelina, launched a herbal remedy that he said could prevent and cure patients infected with the virus. Countries like Tanzania, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, and the Republic of Congo have indicated interest in the herbal remedy.

Despite these claims and that of other countries around the world, ECOWAS in the statement said that only products shown to be effective through scientific study would be endorsed by them.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a story making the headlines that claims ECOWAS has ordered a package of Covid Organics (CVO) medicine from a third country.

“We wish to dissociate ECOWAS and its health institution, West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), from this claim and to inform the general public that we have not ordered the said CVO medication.

“As part of its mandate to safeguard and improve the health of the region’s population, WAHO remains committed to promoting rational traditional medicine practices and products in the ECOWAS region, and over the years has worked consistently with the member states to scientifically investigate plant medicines of proven efficacy.”

It added that the products are documented in the ECOWAS Pharmacopoeia of Traditional Medicines, and that the second edition of the said document will be published in the next few weeks.

“WAHO has also in the recent past identified, nurtured and supported centres of excellence in traditional medicine across the ECOWAS region.”

The Commission said it will continue to focus on delivering on the decisions made by ECOWAS Heads of State and Government at their recent Extraordinary Summit on the fight against Covid-19, on of which is to strengthen cooperation among Member States in research, training and experience sharing in health matters in general, and in the fight against Covid-19 in particular.