Three more coronavirus patients recover in Ondo

Map of Nigeria showing Ondo State
Map of Nigeria showing Ondo State

Three patients were on Wednesday discharged from the Ondo State Infectious Disease Hospital after undergoing treatment and later testing negative for the coronavirus.

This brings to six, the number of patients treated and discharged so far since the outbreak of the plague.

The state commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, confirmed the release of the patients in a statement in Akure.

According to him, those discharged include “the first Police officer who earlier tested positive in Lagos but came to Akure out of panic; the woman from Owo; the lady who had arrived Akure from Abuja but was prevented from gaining access to her apartment by the vigilant landlord.”

He also said seven of the 13 confirmed cases in Ondo State were still on admission at the IDH under strict protocol

The Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, had earlier informed PREMIUM TIMES that the state was deploying hydroxyl chloroquine and erythromycin in the treatment of the virus and had so far been successful on the patients.

The index case was a military officer who came from an international assignment in India and was positive for the virus.

His infection also led to the infection of a medical doctor who had attended to him at the military clinic in Akure.

The index case had been treated and discharged from the IDH after testing negative for the virus.

A total of 481 persons have been treated and discharged nationwide out of a total of 2950 confirmed cases. Number of death is 98.

However, the fresh concerns of the Ondo State government had been the transmission of the virus by persons coming in from outside the state, despite the lockdown order.

Further measures had been installed, which include the compulsory use of face masks, and the reduction of the number of days for the opening of food markets.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.