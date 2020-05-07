Three more coronavirus patients recover in Ondo

Related News

Three patients were on Wednesday discharged from the Ondo State Infectious Disease Hospital after undergoing treatment and later testing negative for the coronavirus.

This brings to six, the number of patients treated and discharged so far since the outbreak of the plague.

The state commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, confirmed the release of the patients in a statement in Akure.

According to him, those discharged include “the first Police officer who earlier tested positive in Lagos but came to Akure out of panic; the woman from Owo; the lady who had arrived Akure from Abuja but was prevented from gaining access to her apartment by the vigilant landlord.”

He also said seven of the 13 confirmed cases in Ondo State were still on admission at the IDH under strict protocol

The Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, had earlier informed PREMIUM TIMES that the state was deploying hydroxyl chloroquine and erythromycin in the treatment of the virus and had so far been successful on the patients.

The index case was a military officer who came from an international assignment in India and was positive for the virus.

His infection also led to the infection of a medical doctor who had attended to him at the military clinic in Akure.

The index case had been treated and discharged from the IDH after testing negative for the virus.

A total of 481 persons have been treated and discharged nationwide out of a total of 2950 confirmed cases. Number of death is 98.

However, the fresh concerns of the Ondo State government had been the transmission of the virus by persons coming in from outside the state, despite the lockdown order.

Further measures had been installed, which include the compulsory use of face masks, and the reduction of the number of days for the opening of food markets.